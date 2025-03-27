Man accused in Butte sucker punch incident gets deferred sentence

BUTTE — An Anaconda man was sentenced on Thursday for a 2023 assault where he was accused of sucker punching another man at a Butte bar.

Brandon Fode was given a six-year deferred sentence for the assault at the Party Palace on Sept. 22, 2023 that hospitalized the victim with a fracture to the upper jaw and some broken and missing teeth.

Fode was also ordered to pay the victim $11,000 in medical costs.

(PREVIOUS REPORT, NOV. 2023)

BUTTE — An Anaconda man appeared in Butte court Thursday in connection with a sucker-punch assault at a Butte bar earlier this year.

Brandon Fode pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of aggravated assault. He's accused of punching a man twice in the face, as seen in the security video taken from inside the Party Palace bar in Butte the evening of Sept. 22.

John Emeigh Brandon Fode pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated assault in connection with a sucker-punch attack at a Butte bar in September.

The victim was knocked unconscious in the unprovoked attack and suffered a fractured jaw and missing tooth.

Fode is free on $25,000 bond.