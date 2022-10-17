Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Man accused of killing person found in trailer near Emigrant pleads not guilty

Court News 1280x720.png
MTN News
Court News 1280x720.png
Posted at 4:33 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 18:33:52-04

Kadin Hawkeye Lewis pleaded not guilty to one count of deliberate homicide in Park County on Monday.

Lewis was charged with one count of deliberate homicide after a body was found in a camper several miles southeast of Emigrant in Park County on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, his office responded to a report of a body discovered in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road.

Lewis' bail was set at $1 million and he's to avoid contact with the alleged victims of crime and family, avoid contact with witnesses and family members.

Lewis’ defense reportedly plans to negotiate the bond amount.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News