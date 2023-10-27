Watch Now
Man accused of sucker punch assault at Butte bar appears in court

The victim was knocked unconscious during the unprovoked attack, suffering a fractured jaw and losing a tooth.
Brandon Fode was charged last week in Butte Justice Court with felony aggravated assault, accused of punching an unsuspecting victim twice in the face.
Posted at 5:38 PM, Oct 27, 2023
BUTTE — An Anaconda man is facing charges in connection with a sucker-punch attack we first told you about at a Butte bar last month.

Brandon Fode was charged last week in Butte Justice Court with felony aggravated assault in connection with punching an unsuspecting victim twice in the face. It happened at a Butte bar on the evening of Sept. 22.

The victim was knocked unconscious during the unprovoked attack, suffering a fractured jaw and losing a tooth. Fode was charged on Oct.16 and was released on bond.

