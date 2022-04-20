Man arrested after 8-hour standoff in Bozeman makes court appearance

BOZEMAN - The man involved in an 8-hour standoff at the Comfort Inn near Oak and 7th Street made his first court appearance Wednesday morning in Gallatin County Justice Court.

Jared James Fields, 34, was charged with felony assault with a weapon and felony criminal endangerment. His bail was set at $350,000.

According to charging documents, Fields contacted dispatchers around noon Tuesday, April 19. During the call, Fields had told a sergeant that he had a .40 caliber firearm, and a gas mask. He reportedly had made threats to shoot through his hotel room walls and doors.

At approximately 1 pm, the crisis negotiation team was activated. Around 4 pm Fields called 911 again to get connected with the crisis negotiation team where he stated that he had gasoline and Tannerite which is an explosive target that is usually used for firearms practice.

The hotel was evacuated during the hostage situation and shortly after 8 pm the special response team deployed CS gas, which is a commonly used tear gas, into his room twice.

After Fields was taken into custody investigators searched his room and reportedly found a semi-automatic handgun.

According to court documents, investigators recognized Field's name from an early police bulletin, as he had cut off a court-ordered GPS bracelet. Fields was under Pre-Trial supervision for previous felony charges.

Fields' next court appearance is set for May 6, 2022.