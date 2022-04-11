Manhattan man arrested after allegedly pistol-whipping, robbing man in Bozeman

BOZEMAN - A Manhattan man was arrested Friday night after a blood-covered man reported being pistol-whipped in a Bozeman parking lot.

Jamey W. Charon, II, 25, was seen in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday, April 11, 2022, on charges of robbery and criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Charon's bail was set at $250,000 for the robbery charge and $50,000 for the drug charge.

According to court documents, on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 11:40 pm, an assault call for service was created at Casey’s Corner on N. 7th Ave. in Bozeman. A man covered in blood said he’d been jumped by two men and was pistol-whipped. The man told Bozeman Police officers that he had been watching a video on his phone in the Walmart parking lot when two men entered his vehicle from the front and rear passenger doors and the man in the rear seat pistol-whipped him and held a gun to the back of his head demanding money and his wallet. The man, later identified as Charon, reportedly told the victim that if he did anything he would kill him.

The victim also stated his vehicle keys, cell phone, insurance paperwork, and prescription pills were possibly taken as well.

The victim eventually identified the two men from previous encounters, identifying Charon as the man who struck him with the pistol. The two men fled the scene in an older sedan.

Officers were able to obtain video from the Walmart surveillance cameras that showed the suspect vehicle approaching the victim’s car from behind. A silhouette of a person can reportedly be seen approaching the victim’s car, then the suspect vehicle fleeing the parking lot, westbound onto N. 7th Ave.

According to court documents, Charon and another man ditched the vehicle in the Livingston area, then were given a ride back to Bozeman where they were stopped by police officers.

Charon was arrested and during a search, a clear jeweler’s baggie containing 3 g of suspected heroin was found in Charon’s pants pocket. Another 3.2 g of suspected methamphetamine was reportedly found in Charon’s front coin pocket of his pants.

Charon's next court appearance is set for April 29, 2022.