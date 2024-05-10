Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Police: Man arrested after trying to kidnap teen in Kalispell

A Kalispell man was arrested after police say he tried to kidnap a teen on Wednesday evening
A Kalispell man was arrested after police say he tried to kidnap a teen on Wednesday evening.
Kalispell Town Pump Attempted Kidnapping
Posted at 8:46 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 10:46:09-04

KALISPELL — A Kalispell man has been arrested after police say he tried to kidnap a teen on Wednesday evening.

The Kalispell Police Department responded to a report of a physical disturbance at the Town Pump off Cemetery Road and U.S. Highway 93 shortly after 10:15 p.m.

Police arrived and determined the altercation broke out after a man tried to physically pull a 16-year-old boy into his vehicle after what was described as "an attempt to lure the teen", according to a news release.

Attempted Kalispell Kidnapping 5924.png

KPD arrested 38-year-old Aaron Douglas Kupka of Kalispell after talking with witnesses and he was taken to the Flathead County Detention Center.

Kupka is being held on an initial felony kidnapping charge and a probation violation.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact KPD at 406-758-7780 or email KPDTIPS@kalispell.com referencing Case # 2024-11146.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader