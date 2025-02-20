State investigators give update in case of human remains found near Elk Park

BUTTE – State investigators have identified a body that was found in the Elk Park area just north of Butte in 2023.

The Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed to MTN News this morning that human remains, which were found in Elk Park earlier, have now been identified. However, no further information is being released to the public because this is still an open investigation.

“Once DCI’s investigation is complete, we will forward it to the county attorney for prosecutorial review,” Department of Justice Press Secretary Chase Scheuer said in an email.

Though the state wouldn’t elaborate on this investigation, in June of 2023, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported human remains were found by people recreating in a remote area of Elk Park about 4 miles north of Butte.

Jefferson County law enforcement turned the case over to DCI at the time.

No further details are available at this time. We will update you if we get more information.