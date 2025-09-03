Suspect pleads not guilty in Anaconda bar shooting

BUTTE — Michael Brown, the suspect in the Anaconda mass shooting, pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning in District Court.

Brown entered his plea via zoom from the Butte Detention Center at 9:30 AM Sep. 3 before Judge Jeffrey W. Dahood. The high-profile case stems from the mass shooting that killed 4 people at the Owl Bar in Anaconda community earlier this year.

A trial date has been set for Jan. 12, 2026.

Brown remains in custody in the Butte Detention Center pending trial. He is being held without bond. The previous Judge had set bail at $2 million, but now he is being held without bond.

MTN News

