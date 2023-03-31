Suspected Butte home shooter pleads not guilty

BUTTE - A Butte man entered a not guilty plea to a charge of attempted deliberate homicide in Butte District Court Thursday morning.

Conner Tex Thomas Webster appeared before District Judge Kurt Krueger Thursday in connection with firing several shots into a home early on March 7.

Court documents accuse Webster of pulling his truck into the driveway of a home off of Hummingbird Lane and firing at least five shots through a front window of the home while the occupant was looking out that window. No one was injured in the shooting.

After entering the not guilty plea, Webster was returned to jail on $500,000 bond.