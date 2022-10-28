Three men arrested in connection to Butte bank robbery

BUTTE — Three young men from Kalispell were arrested in connection with the September robbery of the Butte branch of the Wells Fargo Bank, according to Butte Sheriff Ed Lester.

The men accused in the robbery are Caleb Bernhardt, 19, facing one count of robbery; John Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, both facing one count of robbery by accountability. Austin and Nadasi are being held in Missoula jail and Bernhardt is being held in Flathead County.

On September 1 at about 4:14 p.m., a man entered the bank at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Elizabeth Warren Avenue in Butte and demanded money. The man left with an undisclosed amount of money and fled northbound on foot.

The public was asked to call Butte Police with any information connected to the robbery.

Sheriff Lester said no one was injured during the incident.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates if we receive more information.

Related:

Bank robbery reported in Butte, suspect at large