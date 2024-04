BOZEMAN — Zachary Norman has been found guilty of deliberate homicide in the 2022 shooting death of Chase Estabrook in Three Forks, but not guilty of deliberate homicide in the death of Chase's brother, Brendan Estabrook.

District Court Judge John Brown presided over the bench trial and handed down the verdict on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Norman's sentencing on the deliberate homicide conviction is set for June 17, 2024.

Developing story. Check back for updates.