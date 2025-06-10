More illegal immigrants, more ICE holds at the Gallatin County Detention Center

In the span of one year, there are triple the number of ICE holds in the Gallatin County Detention Center.

“It was dramatic, the spicket was turned off,” Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said regarding the difference between two administrations and illegal immigration.

Rising ICE Holds in Gallatin County: Sheriff Shares Insights

Granted, numbers can fluctuate daily. Last year, MTN News reported that the detention center was seeing an increasing number of people being placed on ice holds. At the time, there were 6 individuals with ice holds, equating to about 3% of the jail population.

Today, there are 17 people with ice holds, which makes up about 10% of the detention center population.

“We are seeing more arrests of people that are here illegally for sure, but I think with the ICE holds are just... ICE is having the ability to do the job that they expect themselves to do,” Springer said. “They may not have placed a hold on someone, because there was no action after that. So, I’m not surprised, we may have had some people here illegally, and a hold was just never placed on them.”

Even though there has been an administration change in DC, the work to process ICE holds has remained consistent.

“If someone is ultimately arrested on a criminal behavior, it could be a DUI, a disorderly, an assault – you name it. They then go to our detention center, they get booked in, and during that booking process. If someone does not match up to their social security number, or they already have a federal ID number, or it’s not really registering who they say they are, then there’s more work to be done to identify that person,” Springer says.

At that point, ICE is notified, and they decide whether the person is placed on an ICE Hold, and they continue to work to identify the individual.

“An ICE detainer -- is basically a 72-hour hold. It doesn’t take effect until the person leaves our custody,” Springer said. “Currently, ICE has been very reactive; if we have ICE holds, they're coming down and doing the removal.”

Sheriff Springer notes that initial charges can run the gamut, from DUI to disorderly..., but when it comes to significant felony cases, such as deliberate homicide, the individual will likely be adjudicated in the United States.

“They are going to have to go through the court process here in the United States -- and then they go through the ICE process. If they get found guilty and sentenced, they're going to serve, so that process is a little bit different. There may be an ICE hold on them, but obviously, they aren't being released. If they somehow bond out, then the ICE would take effect.” Springer said.

And if ICE takes custody of the person, that doesn't mean that the charges are dropped, for serious or lesser crimes. Sheriff Springer says that the charges will stay in place, but if they are taken into custody by ICE, they likely won't be making their court dates, and ultimately, a warrant will be issued. Meaning if they return to the US, legally or illegally, they could be arrested on that warrant.

Sheriff Springer reiterates that statewide, Gallatin County is a safe community to live in and finishes with this important message about the role of local law enforcement and illegal immigration

“It’s important to recognize that our goal is not out there looking for illegal immigrants, that is not in our job description. Our job description is working with our community, and working on the issues that are important to them,” Springer said.

