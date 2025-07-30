Murder or self-defense? Jordan Palmer trial kicks off

BOZEMAN — The trial of Jordan Palmer has commenced, raising critical questions of murder versus self-defense for jurors to consider. Opening statements began at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, following two days of jury selection.

During the opening arguments, both the prosecution and defense outlined their cases, introducing potential witnesses and recounting the incident that took place in April 2024 on Mantle Drive.

MTN NEWS Deputy County Attorney Shannon Foley stated that Campbell accused Palmer of attempting to enter another person’s vehicle before he was shot. "The man who was shot accused Mr. Palmer of trying to get into someone’s vehicle.

The prosecution asserts that Palmer purposefully caused the death of Stephen Campbell. Deputy County Attorney Shannon Foley stated that Campbell accused Palmer of attempting to enter another person’s vehicle before he was shot. "The man who was shot accused Mr. Palmer of trying to get into someone’s vehicle. He pulled the trigger 7 times in response to a claim that this man threw his cigarette down, verbally threatened him, and swung at him," Foley said.

According to court documents, responding officers found Campbell unconscious near a set of mailboxes with two visible bullet wounds to his chest. While both sides confirm that Palmer shot Campbell seven times, defense attorney Brigitte Carneal argues these actions were in self-defense.

MTN NEWS "You are going to hear and see a series of explosions, and you will see them all going backwards – Jordan is shooting while he is backing away. You will also see that while those shots are going off, Stephen Campbell is moving forward," Carneal explained.

"You are going to hear and see a series of explosions, and you will see them all going backwards – Jordan is shooting while he is backing away. You will also see that while those shots are going off, Stephen Campbell is moving forward," Carneal explained.

The trial is expected to continue throughout the week and may extend into the following week. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

RELATED: