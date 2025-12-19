Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The 12 Scams of Christmas: Fake websites and phishing scams

MTN NEWS
Anthony Cochenour, President and Founder of HOPLITE industries here in Bozeman, shares some tips on how to approach fake websites and phishing scams.
The internet can be a new frontier, and with that comes bad actors seeking to steal everything from personal to financial information. Anthony Cochenour, President and Founder of HOPLITE industries here in Bozeman, shares some tips on how to approach fake websites and phishing scams.

Anthony emphasizes taking a moment to double-check that the website you are traveling to looks exactly as you remember. If you are searching for a site, beware, because Anthony says the way search engines work, people can pay more money for their fake website to appear closer to the top.

If you fear you've been scammed, Anthony recommends contacting your financial institution.

