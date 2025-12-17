Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The 12 Scams of Christmas: People posing as law enforcement officers

Scammers will often do enough legwork, either through social media, news articles, or a search online, to discover an officer/deputy/trooper's name, and will call, indicating that you owe 'fines' that require immediate payment.

Captain Anthony Hutchings reminds us that this is not how law enforcement conducts fine/payments.

Hutchings recommends getting a callback number and then calling the agency in question directly to reconfirm any details or questions you may have. Law enforcement will never ask for money over the phone.

