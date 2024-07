LOVELL, Wyo. - According to the North Big Horn County Search & Rescue, a dead tree fell on to four people Friday afternoon near the base of Porcupine Falls, a popular hiking destination in the Bighorn Mountains.

Several Search and Rescue teams and other first responders rushed to the scene and were able use ropes and pullys to hoist the victims to higher ground.

They were then airlifted or rushed by ambulance to area hospitals. There has been no information provided on their conditions.