'A new era' as Montana Tech football debuts redesigned field

BUTTE — For Montana Tech athletic director Matt Stepan, the freshly returfed and redesigned football field the Orediggers will play on this fall may have a new look, but at it's core it's still Bob Green Field.

"The best way I'd describe it is we're able to usher in a new era of Oredigger football while still continuing to honor our past," said Stepan. "Obviously keeping coach Green's legacy involved with this project was a priority, and we're really excited to have his signature on the turf."

In addition to Green's signature, other notable symbols on the field are the Montana Tech pic and hammer logo and a prominent "V" on the south 20-yard line.

The entire returfing process took place in July and was done by Shaw Sports Turf. The original turf field was installed in 2013 in time for then-head coach Chuck Morrell's third season with Montana Tech. That turf was expected to last about a decade, which it did.

"Everything's got a shelf life, and at our climate and elevation you can only do so many seam repairs before its time to make a change," said Stepan.

Montana Tech isn't the only Frontier Conference program to be making major upgrades to its football facilities this offseason. Montana Western's new on-campus football facility is set to make its debut this fall. And Carroll College recently replaced the grass field at Nelson Stadium with synthetic turf.

These renovations are coinciding with the impending expansion of the Frontier Conference in 2025, with the Frontier set to absorb most members of the North Star Athletic Association which is heading into its final season.

"Look around and some of our colleagues are taking similar steps with stadium renovations, new stadiums being built," said Stepan. "We all recognize the product we have in the Frontier. And we're excited to be able to raise the bar, particularly as we dive in 2025 when we welcome some new members and usher in a new era."

Montana Tech, which is coming off a season that saw the Orediggers qualify for the NAIA playoffs for the first time since 2016, will play its first game on its new turf in the Copper Game on Thursday, Aug. 29 against Georgetown College (Ky.). Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.