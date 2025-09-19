Bear spotted in Butte neighborhood tree prompts wildlife response with rotisserie chicken bait

BUTTE — A bear has taken refuge in a tree in a Butte neighborhood, and wildlife officials have a particular plan to get it down: with rotisserie chicken.

This black bear has been seen in the southeast Butte neighborhood for about a week. Security video taken from a residence off Springfield Avenue captured the bear wandering through a backyard with a garbage bag in its mouth.

Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks personnel are on the scene managing the situation as the bear remains perched in the tree. Officials are using rotisserie chicken from Three Bears Alaska grocery store as bait to get the animal into a bear trap.

Pictured: Bear trap setup with rotisserie chicken (credit: MTN News)

Montana News' John Emeigh is monitoring the developing situation as wildlife experts work to resolve the incident safely for both the bear and nearby residents.

Once the bear is captured, it will be taken to a rural area out of town. The presence of bears in residential areas is not uncommon in Montana, particularly as animals search for food sources. Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks typically responds to such situations to ensure public safety while attempting to relocate the wildlife without harm.

This is a developing situation and an update will be provided.

