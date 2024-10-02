Bicyclist hit by vehicle near Butte Civic Center recovering at home, family says

BUTTE — The bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle in Butte last week is recovering from his injuries at home, according to his family.

Leonard “Ryan” White, 41, was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Civic Center Road on the afternoon of Sept. 26, a family member told KXLF.

Witnesses to the accident initially reported to KXLF that the victim appeared to be a teenager.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bicyclist injured after being struck by vehicle near Butte Civic Center

Bicyclist injured after being struck by vehicle near Butte Civic Center

After the accident, White was transported to the hospital In Butte before being taken to St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Billings for further treatment. The victim’s family said he suffered a skull fracture, brain bleeding, and swelling.

No citations were issued in this incident.