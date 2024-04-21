Big plays highlight scrimmage as Montana Western wraps up spring camp

DILLON — Montana Western head football coach Ryan Nourse reflected positively on what his team was able to accomplish during spring drills these past weeks — aided by mild spring weather.

"The weather cooperated with us and we got in really good work," said Nourse. "We got in all the work on all the specific things that we wanted to."

The reigning Frontier Conference champions wrapped up their three week spring camp on a cloudless Saturday afternoon at Vigilante Stadium, a fittingly picturesque afternoon considering the Bulldogs are set to move into their new on-campus turf field ahead of fall camp.

Rather than splitting into teams, it was simply offense versus defense as players at various positions on the depth chart got a chance to prove their mettle. Quarterback Michael Palandri — last season's Frontier offensive player of the year — and wide receiver Jon Kirkley connected for a touchdown on the first drive.

The second drive saw Butte High product and running back Jake Vetter score on a goal-line run. Redshirt freshman running back Brad Eleton also scored on a long touchdown run and Palandri and All-American receiver Eli Nourse also connected for a score.

"The goals that we set for the team and where we were going, just to develop that ability to play at speed, confident," said Nourse. "To continue with that will to work and earn the opportunities that we get through the work that we're doing. We're very pleased with where we're at."

The Bulldogs now turn their attention to fall and their 2024 season opener at home Sept. 7 against Eastern Oregon.