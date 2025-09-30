DILLON — As the community of Dillon grieves the loss of this 7-year-old boy who was killed recently while riding his bicycle through a busy intersection, a group of about two dozen motorcyclists from across the state have come to Dillon to help celebrate the boy’s adventurous spirit as they participate in the funeral procession.

"We are all motorcycle enthusiasts out here and we're all just trying to show our support for a family that’s lost somebody that they loved dearly," says Quinten Gonzalez, a member of Servants for Christ Motorcycle Ministry.

Gonzalez and several other members of the group made their way to Dillon from Helena to join over two dozen cyclists to lead the funeral procession for Enoch Haworth.

"He loved motorcycles so we decided to make the trip out here to support the family," says Gonzalez.

Hundreds of people gathered at a local event center to pay their respects to Enoch. Over the past week, the community has raised over $30,000 dollars for his family through a GoFundMe account.

WATCH: Community comes together to pay respects to Enoch Haworth

Bikers lead funeral procession for Dillon child who was killed while riding his bike

"From what I understand, Enoch was a very adventurous, very excited kid, and there’s nothing more exciting than riding a motorcycle. So, I hope to show a little of Enoch in all of us," says Gonzalez.

The driver involved in the deadly crash that claimed the child’s life has been charged with Negligent Homicide. His bond is set at $25,000 surety or $10,000 cash. Community members are also pushing for safety updates at the intersection.