Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bird strike forces flight to return to BZN

On Monday, an American Airlines flight that had left Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport around 2 pm was forced to turn around after a bird struck the plane.
bzn crowd
Posted at 9:27 AM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 12:12:09-04

BOZEMAN - On Monday, an American Airlines flight that had left Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport around 2 pm was forced to turn around after a bird struck the plane.

Airport Director Brian Sprenger told MTN News that the flight was 10 miles outside of Bozeman and was able to turn around. Sprenger called it a minor incident.

In a statement to MTN News, American Airlines said American Airlines Flight 1612 from Bozeman (BZN) to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) encountered a bird strike upon takeoff and returned to Bozeman. "The flight landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power."

Bird strike forces flight to return to BZN

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119