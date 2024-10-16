Black bear cubs orphaned in Butte transferred out of FWP Wildlife Center

BUTTE — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says two black bear cubs captured in Butte in August have been transferred out of its Wildlife Center in Helena.

An FWP press release says the cubs are on their way to an unspecified zoo for permanent placement.

The cubs and their mother were spotted roaming around Uptown on Tuesday morning, Aug. 27, 2024. They continued to move through residential areas and the Montana Tech campus throughout the day, into early Wednesday morning.

FWP said after repeated efforts to remove the food-habituated black bear sow, wardens made the decision to euthanize her around 2:40 a.m. on Aug. 28.

According to the FWP release:

Wildlife health staff observed garbage in the cubs’ scat initially after capture, and the bears did not show fear of humans at any time during their holding period—clear indications that the young bears were comfortable around people and not good candidates for being released into the wild.

FWP reminds the public that intentionally or negligently feeding wildlife, including bears, is illegal in Montana and can lead to fines and other penalties. The public is urged to store food, garbage, and other attractants securely indoors or in certified bear-resistant containers.

More information on bear safety in Montana from FWP:

Black bears can be found almost anywhere in Montana. Grizzly bear populations continue to become denser and more widespread in the state, increasing the likelihood that residents and recreationists will encounter them in more places each year. People should be prepared to encounter grizzly bears in much of the western two-thirds of Montana, including places where grizzly bears haven’t been present for decades.

Avoiding conflicts with bears is easier than dealing with such conflicts. Here are some precautions to help residents, recreationists and people who work outdoors avoid negative bear encounters:



Carry bear spray and be prepared to use it immediately.

Travel in groups whenever possible and make noise, which can help alert bears to your presence.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears.

Watch for signs of bears such as bear scat, diggings, torn-up logs, turned-over rocks and partly consumed animal carcasses.

Follow food storage orders from the applicable land management agency.

If you encounter a bear, never approach it.

Keep garbage, bird feeders, pet food and other attractants put away in a secure building from March until December. Keep garbage in a secure building until the day it is collected. Certified bear-resistant garbage containers are available in many areas.

Never feed wildlife. Bears that become food conditioned lose their natural foraging behavior and pose threats to human safety.

For more information and resources on bear safety, click here.

