Bozeman standoff ends safely

BOZEMAN - The Bozeman Police Department spent more than six hours in a parking lot near the Comfort Inn, on 7th Ave. in Bozeman, an incident resulting in taking one person into custody.

Bozeman police department became involved in the incident while responding to a phone call. A man in his 30s talked with officers, and as the conversation became more ‘volatile’ on the phone, further measures were taken by the department.

The Comfort Inn was evacuated, and the man remained inside the hotel for hours while police, special forces, sheriff’s office and more worked together to reach a peaceful resolution.

“We have some indications, that there were talk of possible weapons, but we didn’t know that for sure,” Deputy Chief Andy Knight said.

Utilizing the Incident Vehicle, the team was able to communicate with those near the entrance of the hotel, some officers were also stationed inside the hotel.

“They’re specially trained for these incidences, we have specially trained negotiators that talk to people, and talk to people that might be in crisis and get them into the right place,” Knight said.

West Oak Street was closed for the time, for public safety, and Knight thanks people for staying out of the area.

“These are incidences that we are trained for, our officers are very well equipped to handle these situations,” Knight said. “We are here to keep people safe, and also people that might be experiencing crisis.”