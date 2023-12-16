BUTTE — The magic of the season is upon us and that’s certainly true for some high school students who get to take the stage at the Mother Lode Theatre in Butte for a performance with the Butte Symphony and a community choral group.

"It’s a really cool experience that, you know, not a lot of people get to have where you get to be on a stage like taking something that’s really old, you know, and putting some life into it for a community. It’s a difficult experience to describe but it’s just amazing. It’s magic," says Molly Ogan, an orchestra student at Butte High School.

Butte High music students experience the magic of the season with Holiday concert

According to The Butte Symphony’s executive director Lowell Stuck, including students is an opportunity to offer an extra learning experience at a time when many school music programs face funding issues.

"If you’re gonna have something that has such an impact in your life, you might as well teach it and allow people to experience it," says Lowell Stuck, the executive director of the Butte Symphony Orchestra.

"Singing just lets me express myself, being in the choir lets me be the real me instead of hiding it from the world, like, I love singing," says Emily Gutshall, a Butte High School choir student.

"It’s kind of hard to explain but music really makes me feel something. It’s like a different emotion to me and I just love it so much," says Jaisynda Sepulveda, a Butte High School orchestra student.

And Lowell Stuck agrees.

"Whether you’re listening to it or whether you’re actually creating it and singing or playing an instrument – it's the emotional aspect of it, it gets you."

Stuck says allowing students to perform brings a new energy to the performance.

"They’ve got a certain amount of enthusiasm that I’m not used to in my old age. But, they’re just so much fun and they’re enjoying it," says Stuck.

Butte High students will be joined by high school kids from Anaconda and Helena for the performance taking place at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 and while Stuck says the performance is almost sold out there may still be time to get some tickets at the door.

