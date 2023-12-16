Butte High sweeps past Belgrade, Bulldog girls improve to 2-0

BUTTE — The Butte High basketball teams prevailed in their home openers.

The Butte High boys and girls swept past Belgrade in a non-conference doubleheader on Friday evening at the Butte Civic Center with the boys winning 50-48 and the girls 54-49.

The Bulldog girls improved to 2-0 and the Butte boys earned their first win of the season. Both Belgrade squads fell to 0-2.

The boys game saw the Bulldogs carry a 39-29 lead into the fourth quarter before outlasting Belgrade with some timely rebounds and free throws in the final minutes. Hudson Luedtke led all scorers with 23 points.

In the girls game, Butte rallied from a 37-31 deficit heading into the fourth quarter to pull away from the Panthers. Brityn Stewart led the Bulldogs with 17 points, Ashlinn Mulaney had 10 and Taylor Drakos had 9.

The Bulldogs will host Dillon on Tuesday and then gear up for their crosstown matchup with Butte Central next Friday. The Panthers are at Helena Capital on Tuesday.