Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Butte man dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle on Saturday

The second victim remains in intensive care at a Billings hospital
butte police car.jpg
John Emeigh
butte police car.jpg
Posted

BUTTE - One of the two men struck by a motorist in Butte on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, has died as a result of his injuries.

Christopher DeShazo, 49, died Tuesday at a Missoula hospital as a result of injuries he suffered when he and another man were hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Gaylord and Second streets, according to the Butte Coroner's Office. The second victim remains in intensive care at a Billings hospital.

DeShazo and another man were walking south of Gaylord Street when they were hit by a vehicle traveling east on Second Street. The driver of the vehicle that hit the men was a 75-year-old Butte man. Law enforcement doesn't suspect speed or alcohol to be factors in the incident, but it remains under investigation.

butte ped map 10 25.png

RELATED:

Two Butte men struck by vehicle on Saturday

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader