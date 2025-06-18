Butte Pays Tribute to Tommy Mellott: A Celebration of Sports and Dreams

BUTTE — The walls of Butte's Knights of Columbus were adorned with a new tribute to local sports history as the community celebrated the achievements of Tommy Mellott, a beloved figure in Montana football.

Hometown Tribute: Tommy Mellott’s Rise to NFL Spotlight Celebrated in Butte

During a heartfelt ceremony, a large poster chronicling Mellott’s journey from a young football player in Butte to a storied career at Montana State University was unveiled. The event featured Mellott’s parents, Dina and Shane, who joined remotely, along with his West Shrine Game teammates.

"For his folks, this year has been a whirlwind of accomplishments, but seeing Tommy honored by his hometown was particularly special," said Luke Shelton of MTN Sports.

Dina Mellott expressed her emotions during the ceremony. "It was very emotional. Just to hear such nice things about your son brings a tear to my eye every time. It never gets old," she said.

Recently, the Mellott family visited Tommy in Las Vegas, where he is preparing for the next chapter of his football career with the Las Vegas Raiders. Dina described the experience as surreal, noting the excitement of seeing the stunning new stadium and interacting with coaches, including NFL veteran Pete Carroll.

Dina’s advice for her son remains consistent, regardless of the level of competition. "Keep your faith and believe in yourself. Football is football, whether it's high school, college, or the pros. You just play your game and be who you are, and you’re gonna be just great," she said.

Tommy grew up playing basketball at the Knights of Columbus, and Dina hopes his legacy will inspire future generations. "I just hope they look at that and know that anything is possible for any of those kids," she added.

