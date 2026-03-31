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Butte Police Officer appointed Undersheriff

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BUTTE – A Butte police officer with more than 30 years of service has been appointed undersheriff of the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department.

Jeff Williams was appointed to the position according to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon by Sheriff Ed Lester.

“He’s a great example of someone who has worked his way through the ranks and earned the position of undersheriff,” Lester said in a statement.

Williams has worked as a patrol officer, patrol supervisor, investigator, and team leader of the Butte SWAT team. Recently, Williams served as captain of the Investigative Division.

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