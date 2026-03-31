Butte's Anselmo Mine to store clean dirt for residential yard cleanup program

BUTTE -Crews are getting the Anselmo Mine ready as a storage place for clean soil for the residential abatement program, where property owners can have their contaminated dirt replaced by clean soil.

“Nobody should be exposed to heavy metals,and this is an opportunity to take care and it’s at no cost to the property owner,” Butte Reclamation Director Eric Hassler said.

WATCH: Clean dirt to be stored at Anselmo Mine Yard

Butte Yard Cleanup

Atlantic-Richfield Company is heading the Residential Metals Abatement Program to replace residential yards that have been found high in heavy metals with clean dirt. This clean dirt will be stored here at the Anselmo Mine yard for properties on Butte’s west side.

“Not only be efficient with time, but also minimize truck traffic within the community while we’re working to implement a faster-paced yard removal program,” Hassler said.

Crews are starting to put down a layer of dirt that will be a buffer between the mine yard soil and the new clean-fill dirt. They hope to complete between 100 to 150 properties this summer.

Property owners can sign up for the program at the Butte-Silver Bow website can click on the Residential Metals Program or call to make an environmental assessment appointment at (406) 497-5040.

“This is absolutely free to the general public this is all covered under the allocation agreement between Butte-Silver Bow and Atlantic-Richfield,” he said.