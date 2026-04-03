Butte's faithful observe solemn Good Friday services

BUTTE - While people are preparing to celebrate Easter by coloring eggs and enjoying a big meal with the family ... Many in Butte's faith community today participated in more somber Good Friday services.

A small group showed up at St. John's Episcopal church for a special noon service only held on good Friday.

This is the day Christians believe Jesus was crucified before rising from the dead on Easter. This solemn time of the year is the most significant for many."This is the center piece of Christianity. Without Good Friday, we would not have an Easter, without Christ's death and resurrection, we wouldn't have salvation, so it's the essence of Christianity,” St. John’s Senior Warden Jim Faye said.

After the service, the congregation walked outside the church to perform the stations of the cross ceremony.