Buttigieg rouses crowd at 'dark money' rally in Butte

BUTTE -Pete Buttigieg made his debut at the Mother Lode Theater in Butte for a rally in support of the Montana Plan. He says the Mining City historically knows the importance of keeping corporate money out of politics.

“The days of the Copper Kings are one of the clearest examples in American history of how entrenched power and moneyed interest can completely take over, if you let them. But the most important thing about the Copper Kings is: They didn’t get the last word. The people did,” Buttigieg said.

WATCH: Pete Buttigieg rallied more than 1,000 people in Butte in support of Montana Initiative 194, which would ban corporate campaign contributions in the state

Pete Buttigieg rallies in Butte in support of Montana Initiative 194 to limit corporate campaign spending

More than 1,000 people gathered in the historic theater to hear Buttigieg tout is support for Montana Initiative194 that proposed to prevent corporations from funding political candidates and ballot issues. The initiative, known as the Montana Plan, stands against the 2010 Citizens United decision that loosened campaign finance restrictions so corporations and outside groups could spend unlimited money on elections.

“I’m excited about a chance to take power back into the hands of the people where it belongs. It is bipartisan, it is commonsense, and it is the best chance I’ve seen in a long time to put the Citizens United decision in its place, which is the dustbin of history,” Buttigieg said.

Former Governor Steve Bullock introduced Buttigieg at the event and also encouraged volunteers to seek the approximately 30,000 signatures needed to get the initiative on the November ballot. The law would prohibit artificial persons such as non-profits, trusts, and partnerships from making campaign contributions in Montana.

“I want businesses to thrive, I wanted businesses to be treated fairly, but a corporation is not the same thing as a person,” Buttigieg said.

Many in attendance appreciated Buttigieg’s message.

“I think he brought a lot of energy, and he brought a lot of inclusion, which is super important in this day and age. We need to be including everybody in this and building coalitions,” Gold Creek resident Tiana Albery said.

Buttigieg, who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, would not say whether he would try again.

“I loved serving my community as mayor, then I surprised everybody, including myself, by running for president,” he said.

Audience members shouted, “Do it again!”

Buttigieg paused and grinned, “No comment.”