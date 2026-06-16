Construction begins on new WinCo Foods store in Butte

BUTTE -With its empty stores and fading facade, the Butte Plaza Mall has been a depressing reminder of a dying industry. But some in Butte are optimistic, as construction has started on a major grocery store here and there are new changes to the old relic.

“We’re excited about that, and we’re glad to see the construction is kicking off and getting moving,” Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said.

A construction crew began tearing out the foundation of what once was the north end of the mall to make room for a new WinCo Foods grocery store. Dickerhoof Properties purchased the mall in 2024 sold just over 9-acre north end site to Winco last year.

WATCH: Construction has started at Butte Plaza Mall for a new WinCo Foods grocery store as the property transforms into a plaza-style shopping center

Butte Plaza Mall construction begins as WinCo Foods prepares to open at north end of property

The new mall owner plans to turn the mall into a plaza-style shopping center.

“I think it will be much better, I mean, it’s kind of the way of the future. You don’t see malls anymore going up anywhere,” Maurices Store Leader Cathy Edden said.

Riddles Jewelry and Maurices are the only remaining tenants, but Maurices reports business has been going well under the mall’s new ownership.

“Loving it, they really like it. We’ve gone from the bottom to the top; it’s been great,” Edden said.

Construction on the WinCo Foods and the mall redesign is expected to continue into next year.

Meanwhile, other news developments, such as the Cornerstone Plaza, continue to appear off Harrison Avenue.

“We think we’re going to see more as the summer progresses and as we see people looking to locate in our community,” Gallagher said.