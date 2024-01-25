Watch Now
Coroner identifies woman who died in Butte house fire

John Emeigh
Posted at 2:52 PM, Jan 25, 2024
BUTTE — The Butte Coroner identified the woman who died in a Tuesday afternoon house fire as Janice Glenn.

Glenn died from burns received in a flashover fire inside her home at 2501 S. Placer Street just before 2 p.m. The Butte Fire Department reported an oxygen tank inside the home ignited causing a sudden and very hot flash of fire.

The fire quickly went out but did extensive damage to the interior of the home. There was no damage to the exterior of the home or to neighboring homes.

Investigators suspect the cause of the fire was accidental.

