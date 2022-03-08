Daycare facility in Twin Bridges receives grant from USDA

The USDA was able to grant over $125,400 for public safety and child care last month. Three police departments across the state were recipients, along with Kid Country Daycare in Twin Bridges.

Kid Country received $15,000 from the grant funds.

“It's a community facilities grant,” said Kathleen Williams, Montana State Director, USDA Rural Development.

The $15,000 is a part of a larger grant aimed at improving community facilities.

“It's the only childcare facility in Twin Bridges,” Williams said.

Providing a much needed service to a part of the state where traveling for care is not an easy option.

“Communities facing this statewide, but particularly our rural communities—is affordable, accessible childcare,” said Joe Willauer, executive director for Headwaters RC&D.

A cycle that has caught parents in the middle.

“It allows people to go back to work,” said Williams.

For some parents, finding the middle ground of childcare and going back to work has made it more difficult.

“Of course for myself, but for our communities where people want to be able to go to work,” Willauer said.

According to Kids Count Montana, rural counties have access for an average of 23% of kids, compared to 38 to 43% in more urban counties.

“That puts a lot of pressure on them,”said Willauer.

Both Willauer and Williams say that this money will help to keep this daycare as many across the state deal with staffing and funding shortages.

“If we can help one business stay in business and expand, that is great,” Williams said.