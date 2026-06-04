Dillon's mayor and operations director have both resigned

Letters of resignation were presented during the Dillon City Council meeting on Wednesday from both the Dillon Mayor and the Dillon Director of Operations.

Michael Klakken was selected to replace former Mayor John McGinley, who resigned suddenly at a Feb. 4th council meeting.

In his resignation letter, Klakken said his wife is fighting for her life at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital in the ICU unit. He stated she is in a coma with respiratory issues.

In March, Klakken was selected unanimously by the Dillon City Council to replace McGinley, who resigned, feeling personally attacked and dealing with mental health issues.

Klakken was familiar with the role of mayor, having served as a council member and mayor of Dillon for 8 years before leaving office in 2021.

Dillon's Director of Operations, Kristina Abbey, has also resigned. In her letter of resignation, Abbey stated that "no meaningful corrective action was ever taken" regarding her concerns about an alleged growing lack of accountability, operational inefficiencies, and the City leadership's refusal to address ongoing issues.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.