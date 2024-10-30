Dogs wandering loose on Butte walking trail removed from area after owners cited

BUTTE — Animal Control in Butte recently addressed an issue of some loose dogs harassing people using a walking trail over the summer by citing the owners and having the dogs removed from their custody.

“We were finally able to get them to agree that they would get rid of the dogs and get them out of the immediate area,” said Animal Services Manager Lynette Hogart.

In early October, Butte resident Janie Payne complained to the city after she and her relatives were harassed by a pair of dogs that got loose from a residence in the Centerville area. The dogs’ owners were eventually cited. Animal Services reminds people to keep their dogs under control.

“Not everybody enjoys dogs, not everybody likes a dog running at them or in general and all dogs should always, for their safety and other peoples, be kept on their property,” said Hogart.

It’s required by city ordinance to keep dogs leased while out on walking trails.

“You know, they could be the friendliest dog in the world and still run at an older person or people that don’t like dogs, it could frighten them or knock them down, unintentionally. It’s just safer for everybody to keep them on leash,” said Hogart.

