EPA cancels $20 million grant awarded to Butte for resiliency hub

BUTTE — Several months after celebrating the announcement that the Mining City would be granted $20 million to fund a state-of-the-art recreation center, Butte-Silver Bow is announcing that the grant has been canceled.

MTN first brought news that the new “resilience hub” that is part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Community Change Grant appeared on a list of grants that the Trump administration was working to cancel.

Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said in a statement, "The EPA’s termination of the Community Change Grant is a devastating setback for Butte and the future of the Butte-Silver Bow Community Hub."

"This project was designed to provide safe shelter, create opportunities, and strengthen our economy," Gallagher continued. "Thanks to the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation, we formed a public-private partnership, securing $15 million with an additional $2.5 million in matching funds. Losing federal support now threatens a carefully planned, deeply backed vision. We will continue fighting to ensure Butte receives the investment it rightfully deserves."

Butte-Silver Bow says the resilience hub would focus on the health and well-being of citizens and would be equipped with solar power and satellite communication as well as other modern amenities like an air filtration system.

