Family of Butte teen injured at carnival asks public for privacy and prayers

BUTTE — The teen's family, speaking through a statement released by Sheriff Ed Lester, is asking the public to stop speculating about what happened and to respect their privacy during this time.

Immediate family members are staying by the teen's side as he recovers. The family plans to share updates on his progress in the future.

The family thanked healthcare workers and first responders for their care and said community support has brought them comfort. They said prayers and well wishes are their biggest need right now.

Here's the entire statement, sent by Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester:

"The family of the boy who was injured at the carnival has asked me to release this statement on their behalf. Thank you.

Sheriff Ed Lester

On behalf of the Butte teen injured on June 7th at the carnival, his family offers the following statement:

While there has been much speculation about this situation, he is currently in serious but stable condition in an area hospital, and we cannot be more grateful of the care he has and continues to receive from all healthcare and first response professionals involved.

WATCH: Teen recovering from serious injuries after Butte carnival fall

Teen recovering from serious injuries after Butte carnival fall

The outpouring of love, support, and well-wishes has been tremendous, and tremendously comforting and strengthening to us all. As appropriate, we will update his progress, though we ask for privacy and that all speculations related to this incident be reserved. Immediate family members are well supported and proper arrangements have been made to remain at his side as he continues to recover.

Thank you to all of you whom have reached out to us with genuine concern and positive thoughts, as we are leaning on those with every ounce of being. Your continued prayers and well wishes are the most important need at this time."

RELATED:

Witnesses rushed to help teen boy after falling from Yoyo ride at Butte Carnival

Teen recovering from serious injuries after Butte carnival fall

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

