Family of deceased Butte man sues Butte-Silver Bow over alleged mishandling of his body

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow County Coroner Lori Durkin is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the handling of the body of a man who died last summer in Butte. In a meeting Wednesday night, county commissioners voted to appoint an interim coroner.

"While I see the appointment of an acting coroner as a positive step for the families who have been through the loss of a loved one, it fails to remotely resolve the utter and repeated wrongs inflicted on Caleb," says Doug Ingraham.

Deceased Butte man's family files lawsuit over alleged mishandling of his body

Doug is the husband of Caleb Boelman, a 32-year-old Butte man who passed away in August 2024.

In early January, an attorney sent a letter to county commissioners concerning the mishandling of Boelman’s remains. Now, the Boelman family has filed a civil suit against the county. Doug Ingraham is not a party in the lawsuit.

Documents allege Lori Durkin initially reported to the Boelman family that a “smorgasbord” of drugs was found in his body. However, she later told the family that no illegal drugs were found in his system.

Other disturbing allegations claim that the coroner’s office did not immediately refrigerate Boelman’s body, resulting in rapid decomposition and grotesque disfigurement of the body.

County commissioners voted unanimously to instate Dan Hollis, who previously held the position in the 90s, as the interim county coroner.

"What my goal is, is to fill this position with integrity and as much compassion as I can," says Hollis.