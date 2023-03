UPDATE:

MTN's John Emeigh spoke with the owner of the home, and he reported that everyone inside was able to get out safely. The owner estimated that the fire broke out at around 3:30am Friday morning.

A house fire, off of Colorado Street, in the early hours in Butte. Multiple Fire Engines are on scene to contain the blaze. MTN has a reporter on scene and we will update when we learn more.

This is a developing story