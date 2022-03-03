Hundreds gather in Belgrade to show support for the US Freedom Convoy

BELGRADE - Kelly Farris, the local organizer for the Belgrade Convoy rally, expresses her beliefs: “Today is about freedom. Freedom of choice over our bodies, freedom to work, freedom to live, freedom to play. Even more than that it’s about coming together with mutual respect and love.”

Those in attendance echoed the passion for freedom, such as Tom Martin.

“What does freedom mean to me?” Tom asked, “Conduct our business, and have freedom of choice with what medical treatment we want or we don’t want.”

20 year old, Justine Strezelczyk rode her horse through the rally and noted that this is something she’s always wanted to do with her mare. This event allowed her to ride her horse through a crowd while standing with the American people, Strezelczyk said.

Jane McDonald - MTN NEWS “What does freedom mean to me?” Tom asked, “Conduct our business, and have freedom of choice with what medical treatment we want or we don’t want.”

“We need to get America back together, we have some separation and we need to become one country again,” Strezelczyk said.

Unifying the American people is a wish of Farris, and hopes this event helps in that goal.

“Find someone that we fundamentally disagree with—fundamentally—and we go tot them with unshakeable respect, and that’s what we’re trying to do here,” Farris said.

Another member of the rally, Bekah Lebarron, reflects on her time as a trucker and shares her feeling of hope.

“These truckers are standing up,” Lebarron says, “and this is about freedom, we’ve got in this convey regular vehicles, you’ve got truckers, w even had a Roto-Rooter!”

Lebarron is still driving and has been for thirty years, and when she saw the truckers make their way through the Belgrade stop, she has never been more proud.

“Today we have hope, and wave those flags and be proud,” Lebarron said.