Kenny Chesney finally to perform at Bobcat Stadium after two COVID cancellations

Kenny Chesney finally gets to make his debut at Bobcat Stadium after having to cancel his concert twice due to COVID-19 spikes. Excited fans such as Kaylee Ward have been highly anticipating Chesney’s arrival for this Saturday's concert.

“I think it’s great, I think it’s the perfect time, we have great weather,” says Ward. “ The crowd is gonna be even rowdier and more excited because we’ve been waiting for the last two years.”

MSU’s faculty and staff are also geared up and ready to host the very popular event this Saturday. Michael Becker of MSU expressed excitement about Chesney’s arrival.

“We’re back, we’re going to be in the stadium July 9th, 24,000 music fans for a beautiful night in a special venue and we’re very excited that Kenny Chesney and all the other acts are here,” said Becker.

Becker also hinted at more potential concerts at the Bobcat Stadium in the future.

“We’re always looking for new talent to come out and as I said, stadium events are special events and we try to put those on as much as we can.”

Stadium staff also wants to remind concertgoers that bags are not allowed in the stadium unless they are small clutches and medical necessity bags. The staff at the Bobcat Stadium wants everyone to remain safe while also having a great Saturday night.