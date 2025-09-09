Local conservationists take to the skies to promote Greater Yellowstone Conservation and Recreation Act

GALLATIN COUNTY — On Tuesday, some local conservationists took to the skies, highlighting proposed legislation to protect 250,000 acres of public land in the Gallatin Valley.

They’re part of the Gallatin Forest Partnership, which hosted flights over the Gallatin and Madison Ranges to spread awareness about the Greater Yellow Conservation and Recreation Act.

“The eye-opening part flying from here down to Big Sky and then back up the Gallatin Range was the amount of urban development that’s going on in this area,” said Caleb Teign, the Gallatin Valley board member for Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, which is “the true voice of the wild, public lands, wildlife, and water access throughout the country.”

Teigen and members of the Gallatin Forest Partnership came together Tuesday to promote the Greater Yellowstone Conservation and Recreation act, which would…

“Permanently protect 250,000 acres of public land in the Gallatin and Madison range for its clean water, its wildlife habitat, and the recreational access that we all enjoy today,” Barb Cestero, Montana State Director of The Wilderness Society.

Cestero says this act would maintain existing recreational areas while preventing the creation of new ones.

“New roads and trails fragment that wildlife habitat and they put more people into places where wildlife go to get away from people,” said Cestero.

WATCH: Aerial tours promote Greater Yellowstone Conservation and Recreation Act

Conservationists take to skies to promote Gallatin Valley land protection legislation

Cestero then showed a map of the land they are working to protect.

“The green shows our proposed wilderness in the Gallatin range. It’s about 102,000 acres that starts from Hyalite Lake and follows the crest down to the park boundary and takes in this roadless area on the park boundary of Tom Miner Basin,” she said.

This is where the flights come in, to show people the areas the Gallatin Forest Partnership is hoping to protect and urge the Montana Delegation to introduce the act in Congress.

“I feel like we have a responsibility to protect that legacy for future generations,” said Cestero.

