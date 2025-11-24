Local equestrian prepares for 1,000-kilometer Mongol Derby race across Mongolia

A local equestrian is readying herself to take on an ultimate horsemanship challenge across the globe in Mongolia.

“What an ultimate test of horsemanship, and grit and respect for the horses and the land,” Katrina Leyh said, “When the opportunity came up, I said ‘I have to throw my hat into the ring.”

The Mongol Derby is a 1000-kilometer race through the Mongolian steppe, retracing Genghis Khan’s old postal route.

In preparation for such a task, Leyh says that she is spending as much time in the saddle as she can, getting fit in every way, but she notes that successful riders are the ones who can adapt, stay calm, and remain respectful to their horses.

“I think a lot of it is going to be a mental game,” Leyh said.

During the August race, Leyh will be switching horses every 35 kilometers, from which she will be assigned in a random draw, all the while setting up camp along the route. Leyh is hoping to finish the race in 10 to 12 days.

“It’s completely unmarked, the only thing that’s marked are the different checkpoints,” Leyh said, “It’s completely up to you, there’s no guide, there’s no marked trail, so it’s all up to you and your horse and your own navigational skills and resourcefulness to find your way.”

Katrina started a GoFundMe account, both to help fund her way over to the race next August, and as a way to connect with her community as she gears up for this once-in-a-lifetime moment.

“I was thinking about this earlier, I’m not an endurance rider, I’m not a professional athlete or an Olympian by any means,” Leyh said, “I’m just an ordinary person, but I think ordinary people can do extraordinary things when they commit themselves to it.”

