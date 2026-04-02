Man gets five years in prison for Butte credit union robbery

BUTTE -The man who robbed a Butte credit union over a year ago and then requested to be sentenced to prison on his very first court appearance,finally got his wish. “And I want to apologize for my actions, my behaviors in the past, present, and I promise to keep changing,” Defendant Andrew Davis said in court Thursday.

WATCH: Credit Union Robber apologizes in court

Credit Union Robber Sentenced

Davis apologized during his sentencing hearing in Butte District Court for the March 24th, 2025, robbery he committed at the Southwest Montana Federal Credit Union off Elizabeth Warren Avenue.District Judge Frank Joseph sentenced him to 10 years in prison with five years suspended from that sentence.

Davis entered the credit union, handed the bank teller a note demanding money, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was arrested two hours later by the Montana Highway Patrol on the interstate.

Though Davis was not armed at the time of the robbery, the prosecutor said it was still a very serious offense. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen a string of a couple robberies in the last couple years, including this one, and I think we need to send a message that this can’t be happening in the community, it is a community safety issue,” Deputy County Attorney Kaitlyn Lamb said.

Davis told the court the structure of prison will help him.The judge told Davis he hopes he’s truly remorseful for what he did.

“Now, you want to take responsibility, why did you do that? Did you do it, because I’m going to get away with it, if I get away with it, I got some money in my pocket, if I don’t, I get three hots and a cot to look forward to. That’s the part that’s confusing me,” Joseph said.