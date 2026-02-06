Bozeman company's dog toys awarded to Westminster Dog Show champions

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman-based pet toy company made its mark at the prestigious Westminster Dog Show, providing custom purple toys to every "Best in Breed" winner at this year's competition in New York City.

West Paw, headquartered in Bozeman, was contacted by the Westminster Kennel Club to create a special edition of their popular "Toppl" toy in the show's official purple color. The collaboration marked the company's first appearance at the legendary dog show.

"Westminster reached out to Julie Anne Elliot, who's our VP of sales, and said we'd love to have West Paw at our 150th Show," said Spencer Williams, CEO and founder of West Paw.

The custom toys are not available for retail purchase and feature the exclusive Westminster purple color scheme. West Paw also operated a booth at the event, allowing staff to interact with competitors and spectators.

"This is the first time we've been at Westminster,” Williams said. "We were able to have Julie interact with participants as they were getting off the show floor, and the energy was just huge."

The Toppl toys are manufactured at West Paw's Bozeman facility using a robot designed and built at the facility. The company ships products worldwide from its Gallatin Valley headquarters.

Williams also tells us that approximately 10 Montana residents registered to compete in this year's show.

This year's Westminster Dog Show crowned Penny the Doberman Pinscher as Best in Show, but every breed winner took home a piece of Montana craftsmanship along with their victory.

