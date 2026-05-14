Montana DOT warns Butte area drivers to prepare for major road work on two key bridges now

BUTTE — The Montana Department of Transportation is updating the schedule for two bridge improvement projects in the Butte area, and drivers should expect disruptions.

The state is partnering with Sletten Construction Company on the work, which aims to preserve and extend the life of two key structures while enhancing safety for motorists.

Construction has already begun on the Centennial Avenue bridge over the railroad. Drivers in that area can expect full closures and detours, which will remain in place through mid-October.

Work is also beginning this week on the Burlington Street Bridge over Interstate 90. Drivers on I-90 will encounter lane shifts and reduced speeds through mid-August. The Burlington Street Bridge will also see full closures and detours during construction.

Officials are asking drivers to watch for signage in work zones, follow all posted speed limits, and plan for additional travel time when driving through the area.

Project updates can be sent directly to your phone by texting the word BUTTE to 844-764-2126. Drivers with questions or comments can also contact Laura Langdon with the state at 406-447-3354.

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