Around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officials with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) shot and killed a female black bear that had been on the loose with her two cubs in Uptown Butte since early Tuesday morning.

MTN's Chet Layman spoke with Morgan Jacobsen, information and education manager for Montana FWP Region 3, about the factors that led to putting down the food-conditioned bear and what's next for her two cubs: