Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Whitehall Head Start set to close in June due to federal funding changes

Parents of Head Start students in Whitehall learned today that the program will end in June due to a lack of federal funding. Our Meagan Thompson speaks with parents about the fate of early education in their rural community.

Young woman struck walking through Bozeman roundabout raises pedestrian safety questions

A video has been circulating on social media that shows the exact moment a Bozeman woman is struck by a hit-and-run driver. MTN's Meghan Elaine met with the victim, who is hoping to identify the driver behind the wheel.

Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speak at rally in Missoula

Fighting Oligarchy Tour in Missoula

The Fighting Oligarchy tour featuring U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was front and center on Wednesday in Missoula.

Did you know?

Here are some notable historical events that occurred on April 17:

1397: Geoffrey Chaucer tells the "Canterbury Tales" for the first time at the court of Richard II.

1521: Martin Luther appeared before the Diet of Worms, standing by his teachings and writings, which were foundational in the Protestant Reformation.

1861: The state of Virginia seceded from the United States, joining the Confederacy during the American Civil War.

1961: The Bay of Pigs Invasion began, which was a failed military invasion of Cuba undertaken by the CIA-sponsored group Brigade 2506, aiming to overthrow Fidel Castro.

1964: The Ford Mustang was officially introduced at the New York World's Fair, marking a significant moment in automotive history.

1970: The crew of Apollo 13 safely landed in the Pacific Ocean after surviving a major technical failure while en route to the Moon.

2006: A Palestinian suicide bomber detonated a bomb in Tel Aviv, Israel, killing 11 people and injuring dozens, marking a tragic chapter in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

